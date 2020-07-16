1/
Carol Ozanich
CAROL LYNN OZANICH Carol Lynn Ozanich (Sheean) died suddenly at the family home in Richland, WA from a heart attack July 10th, 2020. She was born in Tacoma, Washington to parents Arthur and Clover Sheean in 1935. She was preceded in death by both parents and her sister Arden. She is survived by her husband Richard Sr. and children Dr. Richard Jr., Mark O'Toole and Morgan Nolan. She is also survived by brothers David, Michael, Kathy, and Vicki, grandsons Richard, Nicholas, and Kevin, and numerous nieces and nephews. At her request, no services will be held.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Jul. 16, 2020.
