CAROLE BARKHURST Carole Barkhurst, wife, mother, sister, and friend, passed away on December 10, 2019 at the age of 78. Predeceased by her husband, David, she will be remembered by her son Jon (Allyson), and the many friends she made during her happy and active life. Born Carole Norwood in Corvallis, OR, she grew up to become a teacher in Pasco, WA. She met and married David in 1973, and the family was complete when Jon was born in 1976. Their lives and careers took them around the world before enjoying 15 years of retirement together in Depoe Bay, OR. Carole had a deep love for her family, her friends, and all animals. Donations to honor her memory may be made to Best Friends Animal Society at http://support.bestfriends. org/goto/celebratecarole. A memorial service will not be held. Our wish is for each of Carole's friends to remember her in the way that's most meaningful to them.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 26, 2020