CAROLINE VALDEZ September 16, 1930 - July 17, 2020 Surrounded by her family, on July 17, 2020, at 89 years old, Mama passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home in Pasco WA. Caroline Valdez was the greatest Wife, Mama, Grandma, Sister, Daughter, Mother-in-Law, Tia, Cousin, and Friend. She gave only kind, nurturing unconditional love to everyone. She faced each day with strong faith, integrity, and courage, taking pride in everything she did for those she knew and loved. All those that knew her loved, respected and cherished her. Mama had a very strong faith that she passed on to her family. She was a participating parishioner of Othello's Sacred Heart Church and a longtime member of the Sacred Heart Women's Guild. Mama was born in Lafayette, Colorado on September 16, 1930 to Andrew and Nettie Borrego. She had one older brother Andrew and one younger brother David. She was affectionately known as "Sister" to her entire Colorado Family. She was a very giving, caring, loving daughter and wonderful sister to her brothers. Mama cared for her parents in their older years, with compassion and unselfishness. Her younger brother David was 17 years younger than her, so she took the roll of a second mom, rather than his sister, until his passing in November 2019. Mama's love for her family was unwavering and unconditional. As a young girl Mama's family moved around from state to state, as her parents ran boarding homes for migrant workers and her father worked as a coal miner. Mama attended schools in Washington, California and Colorado. Her family settled in Wapato, where she attended high school and went on to graduate from Beauty School in Yakima. Mama lived in Wapato and would ride the bus to and from Yakima daily to attend beauty school. Her perseverance and determination was noble, especially being in 1947. At the age of 16 years old she met Salvador Valdez. In just two short years he asked for her hand in marriage. This beautiful young couple married on November 27, 1948 in a traditional Catholic wedding and celebration in Wapato, WA. Mama and Pops were married for 71 years and 7 months and 10 days. They were the true meaning of "Life Partners." For the next 20 years Mama and Pops had 8 children, 7 daughters and 1 son. The older 4 daughters were born in Yakima and the 4 younger children were born in Othello. This is where they settled for 47 years. Mama took raising her family very seriously; it was her one and only priority, nothing came before her family's needs. Mama cared for their home inside and out, keeping her home spotless and organized at all times and her yard had beautiful flowers and bushes year round. Her organizational skills were unmatched. She was a professional when it came to housework and she shared this joy by helping other families with her skills in the Othello area for years. She did all this while still giving her children everything they needed while Pops worked to financially provide for their family. In 2008, Mama and Pops sold their home of 45 years to move to Pasco, to be close to all of their children and their families. Their home was the hub for all holidays and special occasions. All 8 of their children live in Pasco, as well as most of their grandchildren, so there was a celebration at least once a month, if not more. Their home is the heart of all 5 generations of our family. Mama and Pops have always been the center of attention and the reason we all gathered and felt comfortable in their home. Mama is survived by her life partner, Salvador, daughter's Teddie Mahaffey, (Mike), Louise Riojas, (Tino), Liz Kennelly, (Eddie), Christine Valdez, Cathy Valdez, Silvia Valdez, and Son, Steven Valdez (Carolina) all of Pasco WA. Mama had 23 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and one on the way. As well as Mama's little side kick, her toy Pomeranian, Tiny. Mama is preceded in death by her daughter, Rosie Valdez Olvera, grandson's Marco Mahaffey and Christopher Sauceda. Her parents and both of her brothers, as well as numerous family members in Washington and Colorado. Believing Mama was greeted by many who loved her, knowing she's strong, healthy and happy, is a comfort and puts a smile on all our faces. Mama will be missed and thought of daily, but her love will live in our hearts forever. Until we are all reunited, save us a place in heaven. MAMA TO THE WORLD YOU ARE A MOTHERTO YOUR FAMILYYOU ARE THE WORLD! An intimate gathering to celebrate Mama's life will take place with immediate family. A gathering for all will be scheduled at a later date.



