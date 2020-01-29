Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROLYN ELIZABETH NORTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CAROLYN ELIZABETH NORTON Carolyn Elizabeth Norton, 77, of Richland, Washington passed away peacefully at home on October 15, 2019. Carolyn was born in Pocatello, Idaho to Francis and Elaine Seaver on November 30, 1942. She moved to Richland at the age of 12 when her mother began working as a journalist for the Tri-City Herald newspaper. She graduated from Columbia High School and married Jim Norton in 1960. They made their home in Richland and raised a son and daughter together. Carolyn was a homemaker when her children were young and later worked for Albertson's Grocery Store for over 30 years where she enjoyed seeing her friends and neighbors each day. Carolyn's family meant everything to her. She was a kind, generous, caring and devoted wife and mother who cherished the time spent with her family. She enjoyed her annual vacations to the beach and her beloved ocean on the Oregon Coast. Her dogs Molly and Penny each held a special place in her heart for many years. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Jimmie Robert Norton; a son, Jimmy Norton of Richland, WA and a daughter, Conni Rhodes and her husband Brian Rhodes of Bonney Lake, WA along with three granddaughters, Amanda, Marissa and Sara and six great-grandchildren, Lilie, Blaine, Kiana, Macklin, Cruz and Braxton. In accordance with her wishes, she was cremated and there will be a private family internment.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 29, 2020

