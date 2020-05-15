CAROLYN MAXINE GUERRY KWAISER Carolyn was born in Sault Sainte Marie Michigan Oct. 5, 1942. She was preceded in death by her father Jack Guerry, her mother Maxine Elliott Guerry and her mother Ella Guerry. Carolyn loved genealogy, trivia, flying, shopping, soccer and trying anything new. She was a beautiful, smart, creative person, who made an impression on everyone she met. As a teenager, Carolyn moved to California where she met her high school sweetheart, and future husband of 58 years, William Simon Kwaiser. After retiring, Bill and Carolyn traveled the country in their RV for several years before settling down close to their immediate family in Washington State. Carolyn is survived by her husband, daughters (Cassandra Kwaiser and Sirena Kwaiser Rhynes) and grandchildren (Breanna Chapin Carter, Ethan Chapin, Demetrius Kwaiser Rhynes, Aurora Rhynes and Andreas Rhynes). On April 29, 2020, Carolyn's heart, having given it's all, gave out. If love could have saved her, she would have lived forever. The tear we cry are not for Carolyn, she lived a beautiful life full of love and joy. They are for our lives we must now live without her. "Sleep and dream and know we love you!"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store