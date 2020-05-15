Carolyn Kwaiser
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAROLYN MAXINE GUERRY KWAISER Carolyn was born in Sault Sainte Marie Michigan Oct. 5, 1942. She was preceded in death by her father Jack Guerry, her mother Maxine Elliott Guerry and her mother Ella Guerry. Carolyn loved genealogy, trivia, flying, shopping, soccer and trying anything new. She was a beautiful, smart, creative person, who made an impression on everyone she met. As a teenager, Carolyn moved to California where she met her high school sweetheart, and future husband of 58 years, William Simon Kwaiser. After retiring, Bill and Carolyn traveled the country in their RV for several years before settling down close to their immediate family in Washington State. Carolyn is survived by her husband, daughters (Cassandra Kwaiser and Sirena Kwaiser Rhynes) and grandchildren (Breanna Chapin Carter, Ethan Chapin, Demetrius Kwaiser Rhynes, Aurora Rhynes and Andreas Rhynes). On April 29, 2020, Carolyn's heart, having given it's all, gave out. If love could have saved her, she would have lived forever. The tear we cry are not for Carolyn, she lived a beautiful life full of love and joy. They are for our lives we must now live without her. "Sleep and dream and know we love you!"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved