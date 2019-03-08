Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROLYN M. SMITH. View Sign

CAROLYN M. SMITH On February 23, 2019 our beloved Carolyn Marie Smith passed on with her family around her. Born Carolyn Marie Nygren June 24, 1926 in Lewistown, MT. she was raised in a rustic house in Hobson, MT. by parents, Henning A. and Mabel A, (Garner) Nygren. She excelled in school and attended the University of Montana, graduating with a degree in music education and playing and performing on the violin. After two years teaching music she married her high school sweetheart, Victor H. Smith, and moved with him to Corvallis, Oregon and then to Richland, WA., arriving in 1954 when Victor took a job at GE. Despite her misgivings about moving to the dry, barren 1950's Tri-Cities, she stayed and raised her five children. During those 65 years living in Richland and Kennewick she was a 20+ year member of the Mid-Columbia Symphony, worked as a real estate agent, traveled extensively and encouraged and supported her children and grandchildren in every way. Her natural, unaffected humility and grace allowed her to make many lifelong friends. Carolyn is predeceased by her son, Mark, and her sisters, Vera and Virginia. Surviving Carolyn are her husband, Victor Smith, children Matt (Linda) Smith, Stephanie (Peter) Sowl, Leslyn (Michael) Fitch, Samantha Smith and daughter-in-law Deena Smith; grandchildren Mick (Marissa) Sowl, Cori Smith (Stuart Hambley), Lauren Smith, David Smith, Catherine Fitch, Taylor Fitch and Andrew Fitch and a great-grandchild, Rylee Sowl. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Those who wish to make a memorial gift are encouraged to donate to the Mid-Columbia Symphony or their favorite charity in her name.

