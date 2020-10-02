Carolyn Mustain

September 23, 2020

Kennewick, Washington - Our precious mother, Carolyn Joyce Mustain, passed on into the arms of Jesus and the angels on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Carolyn was 82 years old.

She was born June 1, 1938, in Taylor County, Iowa to HJ and Viola (Watkins) Day. Carolyn was the youngest of five children. The family moved to Yakima, WA when Carolyn was three years old.

Carolyn lived in Yakima and graduated from Yakima High School, (Davis High) in 1957. She attended Yakima Valley Community College for one year.

She married Tom Mustain, (they divorced after twenty-five years of marriage), and together they have three children, Jeanette, Bryan and John. The family moved to Kennewick, WA in 1967.

Carolyn was active in PTA, the First Christian Church, Kennewick Little League Baseball, and Cub Scouts. She also enjoyed family camping trips, sewing, selling Avon, and spent many years working in the customer service industry selling clothing, fine jewelry, and fine furniture where she was a designer.

Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Jeanette Ogren (Darrin) of Kennewick, her sons, Bryan Mustain (Linnet), of Kennewick, and John Mustain (Judi), of Rathdrum, Idaho, her grandchildren Nicole Whitlow (Greg), Adam Ogren (Rosie), Stephanie Mustain (Steve), Christopher Ogren, and Nicholas Ogren. She has three great-grandchildren: Presley, Hadley and Jackson, and several nieces and nephews.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, HJ and Viola (Watkins) Day, her brothers Robert, Rimel, and Virgil Day, and her sister Maxine (Day) Branton, and a niece, Sonia Day. She leaves behind many friends at the Royal Columbian Retirement Inn.

Everyone loved Carolyn and her positive, happy personality. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. We love you Mom, and miss you so much.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 3, at 1:00. Donations can be made in Carolyn's name to Heartlinks Hospice. Special thanks from the family to the Royal Columbian staff and Heartlinks Hospice for their loving care of Carolyn.





