Carolyn Raye Myers

December 22, 1942 - September 22, 2020

Richland, Washington - Carolyn Raye Myers, 77, passed away September 22, 2020 in Pasco, WA after suffering from Alzheimer's. She was born December 22, 1942, in Cottonwood, ID to Ray and Zelda Shuck, the youngest of three girls. Born premature, Carolyn was always delicate and tiny along with being sweet, kind and compassionate. At the age of 2, Carolyn was crawling up onto a stool by herself to play the piano. She taught herself to play by ear, and after many years of lessons, went on to become a Concert Pianist and Organist.

She grew up in Pomeroy, WA and graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1962. She earned the title of Miss Pomeroy during her high school years. Carolyn later went on to attend Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa, ID and graduated in 1967. During this time she met Dean Myers, eventually getting married and enjoying 51 years together. While at NNC, she continued her love of education in music and became a teacher. Carolyn started her teaching career in the Kennewick School District as a Music Specialist from 1972-1998 at both Vista and Eastgate Elementary Schools where she shared her music background with all her students. She put on many concerts with them over the years including the 5th Grade All-City Choral Festival.

Carolyn and Dean had 2 daughters, Amber (1975) and Kim (1976). They thoroughly enjoyed the girls and considered them the biggest blessing in their lives along with having them live close by as they got older and started their own families, spending time with their 4 grandkids (and granddogs too). Carolyn was an active member and also very involved with music in our churches locally both at Columbia Community (C3) and Richland Nazarene Church. She would often play the piano or organ during church services or when people needed accompaniment. Through the years she enjoyed her baby grand piano, always practicing church hymns along with fun songs with her grandkids to teach them the love of music. She enjoyed sharing God's word during the many prayer groups and bible studies she was a part of along with ministering to youth.

Carolyn and Dean loved to travel, spending many trips over the course of 40 years in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. This is where their heart was as they loved the sweet people and their culture and took our family several times with them. In 1994, they built their dream home together on the Columbia River, a collection of many of ideas incorporating their love of contemporary art and furnishings. Over the years, Carolyn cherished many long lasting friendships with close friends but valued family and grandkids the most! She enjoyed many walks by the river, reading her bible, our Oregon Coast family beach trips, along with the beauty of flowers in nature.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her Husband Dean Myers, Parents Ray and Zelda Shuck. She is survived by her Daughters, Amber (Tim) Rosenthal, Kim (Jeff) Coleman, Sisters Myrna Mussetter and Beverly Richardson, Grandchildren Katie (Keaton) Wrathall, Lindsay Rosenthal, Kenyon Coleman, Sawyer Coleman, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Our family would like to thank the Chaplaincy Hospice Care Team, entire staff at Rosetta Pasco, and Sylvia for all the compassion, love and support. Your kind and patient hearts were so comforting during this time of need. Due to covid restrictions the family has chosen a small celebration of Carolyn's life. She will be laid to rest on Monday September 28, 2020 at Einan's Sunset Gardens in Richland, WA.

Upon Dean's passing, Mom was heartbroken and needed to continue on in heaven with him. She joined him 5 weeks later. Our hearts are saddened but our memories are forever. Love you Mom and Dad!





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store