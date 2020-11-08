Catalina F. Larios

November 1, 1944 - October 30, 2020

Pasco, Washington - Catalina F. Larios was born on November 1, 1944 in Manzanillo Colima Mexico to Maria Guadelupe Lopez Fernandez and Jorge Felix Fernandez who was born in Autlan De La Grana, Jalisco Mexico.

Catalina married Arnulfo H. Larios June 18,1988 in Pasco WA at St. Patrick Catholic Parish. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jorge Fernandez, and sister, Juanita R Heredia. Catalina is survived by brother Gambino Rendon, children Yolanda Fernandez Orosco, Norma C. Larios, Arnulfo Federico Larios (deceased), Victor M. Larios (deceased), Veronica L. Garcia, Manuel G. Garcia, Lourdes M. Rodriguez, Manuel Rodriguez, Arnulfo Cesar Larios, Guadalupe Cortez, Elias Cortez, Edith Margerita Cuellar, Gregorio R. Cuellar, Felix Raul Larios, Enrique Clemente Larios, Ignacia Larios. Her grandchildren, Martin, Javier, Michel, Luis, Norma, Alex, Amanda, Tasha, Bertha, Angel, Emmanuel, Yesenia, Maise, Blanca, Enrique, Carolina, Ezequil, Christopher, Brenda, Reyes, Ernesto, Dulce, Raul, Jose, Daniel, Felix Jr., Joshua, Eliana, Dylan, Roxy, Julian, Alex, Aiden, Maya, Alondra, Angel, Genwine, Linda, Marcos, Enrique, Jr., Jesus, Justice, Angelica, and Arnulfo.

Our beloved mom, Catalina F. Larios, who was a very hard-working woman and involved with the Board of Directors of La Clinica in Pasco and fought many years with the Farm Workers to get justice for the farmers. She was also involved with the Government Housing to open Gym for after school programs for kids. We are very proud of mom, who not knowing how to speak English, always stood up for justice and was very involved in the community. She never gave up. She traveled to Olympia to speak to the Legislature. Mother was strong, she would even feed and clothe homeless people. She had a big heart giving her all. She would make things to raffle and give the money earned to help migrant workers and help the United States Farm Workers make tacos and donate her time at KDNA. Catalina was also very involved with the DARE program with Officer Blossom teaching the kids in the Navy homes to stay away from drugs. She loved to cook for her family, tell us stories, advise us and sing with her amazing voice, always reminding us to speak more than one language was her pride. As years went by her health deteriorated but was always a strong woman. She would not give up, she would say" Si se Puede" -Yes, we can! Mother will be dearly and forever be missed leaving an empty spot in our hearts and our homes.





