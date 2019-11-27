Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CATARINA PHUONG THI TRAN. View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Send Flowers Obituary

CATARINA PHUONG THI TRAN Einan's at Sunset Catarina Phuong Thi Tran passed away peacefully on November 25, 2019 following an extended illness with her children and extended families around her bedside at home. She was born in Nam Dinh, Vietnam on September 10, 1932.She migrated to the US on July 27, 1986. She was a resident of Richland, Washington since then and until her last day. She was a proud citizen of the United States and a devout member of Christ The King Catholic Parish Richland, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents Uyen & Phi Thi Tran; her husband, Vinh Tran; her brothers, Bien, Bao and Binh Tran; sister, Loan Tran; and her daughter, Dung Tran. She is survived by her children: Daughters: Kim Thoa Tran (husband Chinh Vu and children); Lien Tran Nguyen (husband Bao Nguyen and children); Yen Tran Nguyen (husband Hai Nguyen and children); Chi Tran (and son). Sons: Quang Tran (wife Lai Quang and children); Tuan Tran (wife My My Banh and children); Duc Tran (wife Chi Nguyen and children); Thien Tran (wife Lien Dang and children); and Thanh Tran (wife Tien Huynh and daughter). She is also survived by her extended families: Bac Tran and his wife, children and grandchildren; Vincent Qui Tran, his wife and children; and Peter Hoa Tran his wife An Hang andgrandson. Also by numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Family and praying services will be held at Einan's at Sunset Funeral Home (915 Bypass Hwy Richland WA) on Friday November 29, 2019 at 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and at family home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 11:00 AM, November 30, 2019 at Christ The King Catholic Church (1111 Stevens Drive Richland WA). The family respectfully requests no donations. In lieu of flowers, your prayers and acts of kindness to others/strangers on her behalf would be most grateful or memorials - if you so wish-could be donated to the charities of your choices. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

