Catharine Hinkelman

CATHARINE (KAY) COCHRAN HINKELMAN October 22, 1927 June 1, 2020 Catharine Cochran Hinkelman of Richland Washington, died on June 1 st , 2020, at the age of 92. Affectionately known as Kay to everyone who knew her, she was a wife, mother, cat lover, bird watcher, gardener, cook, reader, shopper and traveler. Kay was born on October 22 nd , 1927 in Williamsport Pennsylvania, to proud parents, Beulah Fisher and James Henry Cochran. She was the oldest of 3 children and is survived by her "baby" brother Garrett Cochran. Her sister Eleanor (Ellie) passed away earlier this year. Kay married William Joseph Hinkelman on January 31st, 1949. Little did William (Bill) know that he would be putting up with her antics for another 71 years! Over these years, Bill contended with many, many cats (all the "indoor" variety), was recruited to wall- paper every room in the house at Kay's insistence (including hallways), learned to like his meat "charred," dodged one particularly ugly spaghetti throwing incident, grew old with her, and loved her unconditionally for the rest of her life. We are amazed at his patience, persistence, longevity and kind heart. Kay and Bill had 4 daughters, and it has been reported that upon the birth of the 4th, Kay just about had a nervous breakdown since her long sought-after boy was not to be. Bill and the occasional male cat or dog would have to suffice, until grandchildren (6 boys and 1 girl) came along many years later. Sherry (Zoeller) was born first in 1954, quickly followed by Linda (Pierce) in 1955. Kay often said she was not a "kid" person, so we wonder how she dealt with two in diapers at the same time. Kathy (Roberts) came along in 1958, followed by Laurie (Thompson) in 1963. These last two additions were lovingly referred to as "mistakes," but were welcomed into the fold anyway. The years with the kids still at home were a mix of chaos, arguments, birthday cakes, camping trips and card games. The camping trips were something to look forward to with some trepidation however. Even though Kay and Bill ultimately had a successful partnership they did not communicate well when it came to getting a trailer into a camping spot. Kay would not drive "the rig" but was often a persistent and critical back-seat driver. Their arrival in the many campgrounds was announced to all by Kay's screaming LEFT, STOP, RIGHT, NO NOT THAT WAY and a bewildered Bill trying his best. These episodes must not have been too upsetting however, because when Bill retired, they joined Thousand Trails and traveled to every corner of the US, walkie-talkies packed tight in the glovebox. Kay wrote many journals and letters to her daughters during this time, describing everything they had seen and every journal entry kept a running tab of who had won the Yahtzee game the night before. They had a ball! Kay had a few eclectic and interesting collections, including hats, wreaths (for all seasons and occasions), flags, and stuffed animals, especially Christmas reindeer and moose. Her love of shopping (she never met a gaudy pair of earrings she didn't like) was only surpassed by her love of cats. In her mind, her cats could not have normal names, they were named after Greek figures & gods! There was Aphrodite, Aurelius, Aurora, Cleopatra, Leander, Caesar, Thalia, Morpheus and Bathsheba. Later in life she expanded her tastes to include other exotic and interesting names such as; Marco Polo, Chewbacca, David Jackson, Rocky Rhoda, Polychrome, Pip Squeak, Jezebel, Alexander, Sofia & Rufus culminating in her last two cats, which were her beloved Chessie, and "pain in the ass" Quasar (who both survive her). The reality is that Kay loved all animals. She was an avid bird-watcher, squirrel & possum feeder, and she gave generously to animal charities all her life. No retelling of Kay's life would be complete without saying a word about food. She LOVED chocolate the darker, the better. She left behind a mini-fridge full of the stuff. She was considered a very good cook (in spite of the fact that she hated cooking), and many of her recipes will live on. However, Kay did tend to overcook her meat it had to be well done do NOT even think about serving Kay a piece of meat that had the slightest hint of pink! Many an admonished wait-person will tell you serve the meal hot, meat well cooked, be prompt and solicitous, and take NOTHING personally. Don't take our word for it. If you are in Richland, just mosey down to the Spudnut Shop, where she and Bill went every morning for coffee and donuts. This establishment nicknamed her "the brat" and they knew to only serve her plain or chocolate donuts, to keep the coffee full and HOT, and that giving it right back to her was a survival tactic. Despite being persnickety, she and Bill were much loved by the patrons there (and we believe most of the staff), delighting in her colorful hats, and crusty demeanor. We thank the Spudnut shop and all other restaurants who were the recipients of her ire throughout her long life. You earned your tips! Finally, you should know that Kay was a fighter. She survived 3 bouts of breast cancer, mind numbing back pain, a host of intestinal issues, glaucoma, hearing loss and many other indignities that come with old age. She was still walking on her 92 nd birthday, and many could not believe it given the condition of her crumbling back. She was cranky, demanding, stubborn and uncooperative particularly in those last years. At the same time, she was completely comfortable in her own skin, and had no delusions about who she was or how she came across. You have to grudgingly admire that in a person. Our heartfelt thanks go out to the many care-givers who helped Kay (and continue to help Bill) over the years. Her life was enriched by you, and the daughters who lived in Richland could relax a bit knowing you were there. To Kay your pain is over, and may you now be at peace. We will never forget you. Should anyone wish to donate to a charity in Kay's honor, here is a list of some of her favorites: ESPCA - https://asapwestrichland.com/ Best Friends - https://bestfriends.org/ PBS - https://www.kcts9.org/donate Meals on Wheels - https://www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jun. 20, 2020.