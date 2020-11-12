

Catherine 'Betty' Church 88, passes away in Kennewick, Washington, on Wednesday November 3, 2010. She was born in Melfort, Saskatchewan, Canada, on April 26, 1922, to William J. and Florence M. Harrison.



After leaving Canada as a young child, she moved with her family to Binghamton, New York. In 1965 with her husband, John Sr., and four young children, Betty moved from Poplar Ridge, New York, to Kennewick. In 1974 she moved to California and then back to the TriCities in 1982.



Betty was preceded in death by daughter, Kathleen Louise Farrell; her brother, William 'Bill' Harrison; and her parents, William and Florence Harrison.



She is survived by sons, John Church Jr., and David (Lorraine) Church; daughter, Roberta Wheatley. She is also survived by grandchildren, Kyle and Kevin (Marlene)Farrell, Audra and Ashley Church; and step-granddaughters, Krystal, Duncan and Dixie Jackson. Great-grandchildren, Quentin and Alice Farrell, Aria Boyd and Blake Willoughby.



Services for Betty will be held where she worshipped at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Kennewick on Saturday, November 13, 2010, at 11:00 a.m. Betty will be laid to rest in Cortland, New York at Saint Mary's Cemetery on November 15, 2010.



A gracious thank you to all the staff at Kennewick Life Care for taking care of mom the last few months of her life.









