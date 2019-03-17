Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CATHERINE SMITH. View Sign

CATHERINE SMITH 75 of Richland, WA. After three years of battling breast cancer, Catherine passed away on the evening of March 8th at age 75. Catherine was born in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, on the 29th of December to Mark and Pauline Ilyankoff. She was the youngest of nine children. In her twenties, she moved to California where she gave birth to her two beautiful daughters, Karen and Kristina. She would later find herself in Richland, Washington, where she met the love of her life and husband, Grant Smith. Together they shared twenty-five wonderful years of marriage. Catherine was a beautiful woman and vibrant soul. She was known for her positive energy that could light up even the darkest room. Never one to give up, her strength was remarkable as she fought such a vicious disease. She is truly an inspiration to those who loved her. Still, above all, she will be remembered as a loving friend, mother, grand-mother, and wife. On many occasions, especially thanksgivings, she brought the family together and taught all of us love, compassion, and the importance of each other. She will be missed immensely but her spirit will carry on through memories that will be forever cherished. Catherine is survived by daughters Karen and Kristina, siblings Polly, Nellie, and Sammy, and husband Grant. She was preceded in death by parents Mark and Pauline, her two sisters, and two brothers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tri Cities Chaplaincy Hospice, Kennewick, WA. Columbia Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.

