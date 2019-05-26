Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CATHY SMITH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CATHY SMITH Mrs. Cathy Smith (née Bonilla), of Pasco, WA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the age of 54. Cathy was born to parents Rejino and Jane Bonilla on March 3, 1965 in Oceanside, California. She grew up as the second youngest and attended school in Coalinga, California. In the '90s she moved to Washington and in 2003, she married the love of her life, Ken Smith and inherited the name mom to Ken's two daughters, Jasmine and Misti. In 2008, Cathy and Ken became parents again to a beautiful little redhead named Bella. Cathy spent her time raising her girls and running the household. She loved all her cats (Itty Bitty, Smokey, Salt, Pepper, Prego, and Cooper) and dogs (Q and Dottie) throughout the years as they always brought a smile to her face. Cathy spent the recent years fighting a long, hard battle against different aliments, always coming out a better and stronger person, never giving up. Cathy is survived by her husband, Ken, her children Jasmine, Misti, and Bella, her sisters Rita (Sixto), Silvia (Bill), and Mary (Art), her brothers Reggie (Theresa) and Bert (Marian), brother-in-law, Jesus, sister-in-law, Liz, her nieces, Monica and Lilly, and her nephews, Martin Lee (Miranda), Rick (Amanda), and Noah. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Chris, and her brother Ralph. Always and forever, no matter what, alright, okay. Cathy's celebration of life will be held on June 15, 2019 at 4:00pm at the Smith household.

