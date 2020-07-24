Causna Albin

Dear Albin Family,

Causna was a kind and friendly lady. I enjoyed many years of mutual support with her on county land use issues and meetings at the courthouse as well as being one of her neighbors on Peone Prairie.

You are in my heart and on my mind as you grieve her loss. My hope is that fond memories will sustain you as you adjust to life without her.

Sincerely,

Paddy Inman



Friend