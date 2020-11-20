1/1
Cecil Johnson
1932 - 2020
Cecil Johnson
June 3, 1932 - November 12, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Cecil was born in Potlatch, ID in 1932 to John Ray Johnson and Mary Inez Thompson. He grew up on a farm in the Palouse. After high school he enlisted in the Air Force and later graduated from Washington State College graduated. He became a teacher in Washtucna where he met and married Margaret Ann Hanning. Shortly after they moved to Othello, WA where he taught junior high for the rest of his career. He was also a volunteer fire fighter, and a coach. They moved to Kennewick, WA in 2000, where he quickly became a frequent attendee at all the sporting events around the Tri-Cities. He was a member of Lord of Life Lutheran church and the Retired Teachers Association. He thoroughly enjoyed his family, living in close proximity to his daughter-in-law and granddaughters and was actively involved with getting them to all their events. He had a number of good friends; he was a great listener but not necessarily a great talker unless it was about sports or stats. Until the day he died he was recognized all over the community by former students, and he always knew who they were and if their kids were involved in athletics. He was proceeded in death by his son, Andy and wife, Margaret. He is survived by a daughter Amy, son-in-law Andrew and grandchildren Erin and Alex Hutchison. Daughter-in-law Marilyn and granddaughters Mary and Cori Johnson.


Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Memories & Condolences

November 17, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 17, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
