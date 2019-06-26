Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CELIA MENDOZA ROBERTSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CELIA MENDOZA ROBERTSON Celia (Sally) Mendoza Robertson, age 74, of Richland, Washington, passed away June 21, 2019, at home after a year and a half battle with pancreatic cancer. She was loved and treasured by her family and friends who will never forget her loving spirit. Sally was born in Douglas, Arizona, on July 17, 1944. She attended school there and graduated from Cochise College with an AA in Business Administration. She worked at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, as an Army civilian secretary where she met the love of her life, Michael. After a whirlwind courtship, they were married on June 21, 1974. Sally spent the next 21 years of her life as an Army wife and mother, spending 3 years in Germany and 3 1/2 years in Belgium. Along the way were many stateside assignments mostly on the east coast. It was during these Army years that Sally became interested in cake decorating. It grew into more than a hobby and she was soon creating cake masterpieces for birthdays, weddings, and numerous local events. The Army years also saw the birth of her daughter, Debra Ann at Fort Belvoir, Virginia and her son, Michael Jr., at the Army hospital in Landstuhl, Germany. With the retirement of her husband from the Army in January 1989, Sally came to live in Richland when her husband took a job with Battelle. She spent the last 30 years of her life in the Tri-Cities. She worked for a while at KinderCare taking care of infants until health issues forced her to stop. The arrival of 4 grandchildren allowed her to get back to doing what she loved, taking care of children. She especially loved cooking, baking, sewing, and working on craft projects with her grandkids. Working with granddaughter Ella in the kitchen helping her create her latest concoction was always a highlight of her day. Sally was preceded in death by her father and mother, Cruz and Maria Mendoza. She lost her daughter Debra Ann Gonzalez to cancer in 2013. She leaves behind her husband Michael, son Michael Robertson Jr., daughter-in-law Heather Robertson, son-in-law Esteban (Steve) Gonzalez, grandchildren Ella Robertson, Gavin Robertson, Danika Gonzalez, and Quinn Robertson. Sally leaves behind sisters, Nellie Frias, Norma Mendoza, Alice Fuentes, Mary Ellen Hurtado, sister-in-law Linda Robertson, who will always treasure their memories together. She is also survived by brothers-in law Bobby Frias Sr., Gilbert Fuentes, Jose Luis Hurtado, Gary Robertson, Mark Robertson and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins in Arizona and Florida. A funeral mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1111 Stevens Drive, Richland, Washington, on Friday, June 28th, at 11:00 AM.

CELIA MENDOZA ROBERTSON Celia (Sally) Mendoza Robertson, age 74, of Richland, Washington, passed away June 21, 2019, at home after a year and a half battle with pancreatic cancer. She was loved and treasured by her family and friends who will never forget her loving spirit. Sally was born in Douglas, Arizona, on July 17, 1944. She attended school there and graduated from Cochise College with an AA in Business Administration. She worked at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, as an Army civilian secretary where she met the love of her life, Michael. After a whirlwind courtship, they were married on June 21, 1974. Sally spent the next 21 years of her life as an Army wife and mother, spending 3 years in Germany and 3 1/2 years in Belgium. Along the way were many stateside assignments mostly on the east coast. It was during these Army years that Sally became interested in cake decorating. It grew into more than a hobby and she was soon creating cake masterpieces for birthdays, weddings, and numerous local events. The Army years also saw the birth of her daughter, Debra Ann at Fort Belvoir, Virginia and her son, Michael Jr., at the Army hospital in Landstuhl, Germany. With the retirement of her husband from the Army in January 1989, Sally came to live in Richland when her husband took a job with Battelle. She spent the last 30 years of her life in the Tri-Cities. She worked for a while at KinderCare taking care of infants until health issues forced her to stop. The arrival of 4 grandchildren allowed her to get back to doing what she loved, taking care of children. She especially loved cooking, baking, sewing, and working on craft projects with her grandkids. Working with granddaughter Ella in the kitchen helping her create her latest concoction was always a highlight of her day. Sally was preceded in death by her father and mother, Cruz and Maria Mendoza. She lost her daughter Debra Ann Gonzalez to cancer in 2013. She leaves behind her husband Michael, son Michael Robertson Jr., daughter-in-law Heather Robertson, son-in-law Esteban (Steve) Gonzalez, grandchildren Ella Robertson, Gavin Robertson, Danika Gonzalez, and Quinn Robertson. Sally leaves behind sisters, Nellie Frias, Norma Mendoza, Alice Fuentes, Mary Ellen Hurtado, sister-in-law Linda Robertson, who will always treasure their memories together. She is also survived by brothers-in law Bobby Frias Sr., Gilbert Fuentes, Jose Luis Hurtado, Gary Robertson, Mark Robertson and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins in Arizona and Florida. A funeral mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1111 Stevens Drive, Richland, Washington, on Friday, June 28th, at 11:00 AM. Published in Tri-City Herald on June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close