Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chad Staley. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

CHAD MIKEL STALEY Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Born June 29, 1994 entered into rest March 9, 2020 at the age of 25 years old. Chad the son of Jennifer (Pam) Staley, Laurie Page and Wendy Ledgerwood. He was raised in Kennewick, WA attended school here and E. Wenatchee WA and went on to higher education where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. Chad was married to Ice Hockey. He worked hard at achieving his goal of becoming a Professional Ice Hockey player. Chads hard work paid off; he played his first pro year in Germany for the Hamburg Crocodiles and was most recently a member of The Unterland Cavaliers Italian 2 Ice Hockey League. He was preceded in death by his Grandparents Keith (Deanna) Page and Grandfather Chandler Bailey. Chad is survived by his Mothers Jennifer (Pam) Staley, Laurie Page and Wendy Ledgerwood. His Siblings Stephanie Vanourek, Stan Vanourek, Michael Ledgerwood. Grandparents Carol and Terry Miller, David A. Staley, Matt & Cathy Hays, Maxine Brighton. Billet Families the Canada Family, the Dawson Family and the Pattie Family. Numerous loving Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Godparents Christine Young and Annette Spicuzza, and so many loving friends here and abroad. Public viewing will be held Friday, March 20th, 2020 from 4pm 8pm at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home. Chad's Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Chapel 1401 S. Union Street Kennewick, WA. Burial service will immediately be following at Riverview Heights Cemetery 1200 S. Olympia St. Kennewick, Washington. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the GoFundMe account "Chad Staley Memorial Fund" The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

CHAD MIKEL STALEY Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Born June 29, 1994 entered into rest March 9, 2020 at the age of 25 years old. Chad the son of Jennifer (Pam) Staley, Laurie Page and Wendy Ledgerwood. He was raised in Kennewick, WA attended school here and E. Wenatchee WA and went on to higher education where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. Chad was married to Ice Hockey. He worked hard at achieving his goal of becoming a Professional Ice Hockey player. Chads hard work paid off; he played his first pro year in Germany for the Hamburg Crocodiles and was most recently a member of The Unterland Cavaliers Italian 2 Ice Hockey League. He was preceded in death by his Grandparents Keith (Deanna) Page and Grandfather Chandler Bailey. Chad is survived by his Mothers Jennifer (Pam) Staley, Laurie Page and Wendy Ledgerwood. His Siblings Stephanie Vanourek, Stan Vanourek, Michael Ledgerwood. Grandparents Carol and Terry Miller, David A. Staley, Matt & Cathy Hays, Maxine Brighton. Billet Families the Canada Family, the Dawson Family and the Pattie Family. Numerous loving Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Godparents Christine Young and Annette Spicuzza, and so many loving friends here and abroad. Public viewing will be held Friday, March 20th, 2020 from 4pm 8pm at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home. Chad's Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Chapel 1401 S. Union Street Kennewick, WA. Burial service will immediately be following at Riverview Heights Cemetery 1200 S. Olympia St. Kennewick, Washington. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the GoFundMe account "Chad Staley Memorial Fund" The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close