CHAD MIKEL STALEY Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Born June 29, 1994 entered into rest March 9, 2020 at the age of 25 years old. Chad the son of Jennifer (Pam) Staley, Laurie Page and Wendy Ledgerwood. He was raised in Kennewick, WA attended school here and E. Wenatchee WA and went on to higher education where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. Chad was married to Ice Hockey. He worked hard at achieving his goal of becoming a Professional Ice Hockey player. Chads hard work paid off; he played his first pro year in Germany for the Hamburg Crocodiles and was most recently a member of The Unterland Cavaliers Italian 2 Ice Hockey League. He was preceded in death by his Grandparents Keith (Deanna) Page and Grandfather Chandler Bailey. Chad is survived by his Mothers Jennifer (Pam) Staley, Laurie Page and Wendy Ledgerwood. His Siblings Stephanie Vanourek, Stan Vanourek, Michael Ledgerwood. Grandparents Carol and Terry Miller, David A. Staley, Matt & Cathy Hays, Maxine Brighton. Billet Families the Canada Family, the Dawson Family and the Pattie Family. Numerous loving Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Godparents Christine Young and Annette Spicuzza, and so many loving friends here and abroad. Public viewing will be held Friday, March 20th, 2020 from 4pm 8pm at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home. Chad's Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Chapel 1401 S. Union Street Kennewick, WA. Burial service will immediately be following at Riverview Heights Cemetery 1200 S. Olympia St. Kennewick, Washington. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the GoFundMe account "Chad Staley Memorial Fund" The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 15, 2020