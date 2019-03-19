Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES ALLEN COURTNEY. View Sign

CHARLES ALLEN COURTNEY Einan's at Sunset Charles Allen Courtney was born on November 23, 1942 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Luther Bob and Lola Courtney. He was called to his eternal home on March 8, 2019. As a youngster in Tulsa, he developed his business sense and ambitions as a paper carrier as well as any pick-up jobs he could find, such as newspaper advertisement setter, McDonald's and recycling bottles for gas money. He has been self-supported since that time. Chuck was an avid Oklahoma State Cowboy fan as he was enrolled in the business program there in 1963-1964. His education was interrupted when he was drafted into the Army. He was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany, and there developed his love for traveling and history. He moved to California after his discharge in 1967 and graduated from Long Beach State with his business management degree. He has used this degree in all of his jobs from Continental Airlines in California to his retirement from Bechtel in 2009. He enjoyed studying financial opportunities and reading the latest on investments. Chuck married Angela in August of 1969 and was looking forward to a golden wedding anniversary celebration in Nevada. He moved his family to Richland, Washington in 1986 to take a job with Rockwell. He worked with several contractors associated with the Hanford area as a Price Cost Analyst. Chuck spent many years coaching soccer and fell in love with the game as he followed this sport with his two boys. He was an avid fan of the boys' activities and carried this on with his enthusiasm for his grandchildren. Over the course of 20 years, he watched his 5 grandchildren play an estimated 800 games of 6 different sports. Chuck was devoted to his family, enjoyed traveling, camping, tinkering around the house and keeping up with financial matters. He was an avid map studier and had a flawless sense of direction. Chuck is survived by his wife, Angela Courtney and his two sons: Ross (Amy) of Prosser and Todd (Teira) of Kennewick. Grandchildren: Josie, Chase, Ukiah, Grace and Capri. He was lovingly known as Papa. He is also survived by his sister, Audrey (Kent) Kallenberger of El Dorado, Kansas and sister-in-law, Marlena Hellwinkle. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Kennewick. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to his favorite charity, The Tri-City Union Gospel Mission, 221 S. 4th Ave. Pasco, WA 99301. You are invited to visit

