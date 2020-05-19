CHARLES DALE BENSON Charles Dale Benson went to meet his Lord and Savior on May 13th, 2020. He was born in Douthat, OK on January 31, 1936 to Charlie and Edna Benson, and was one of five siblings, three brothers and one sister. He graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1955, after which he honorably served 4 years in the Navy. He married the love of his life, Wandola Orr, in June of 1962. They celebrated almost 58 years of marriage until his passing. He is survived by his wife, three children, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one brother, and his sister. He dedicated his life to God and his family, a loving and kind man who will be dearly missed.



