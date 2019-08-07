CHARLES D. GARVER Hillcrest Memorial Center Charles D. Garver, 93, passed away on July 20, 2019 in Richland, WA. On his 17th birthday he enlisted into the US Navy and served as a Hospital Corpsman 1st Class in WW II. Charles went on to serve his country in the Korean War as a Marine Corpsman 1st Class and was a surviving member of the "The Chosin Few" from the brutal seventeen day battle at The Battle of Chosin Reservoir. Inurnment and Military Honors will be provided on August 13, 2019 at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon at 1:00PM You may visit his tribute page at www.Askhillcrest.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 7, 2019