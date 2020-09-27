Charles E. Wilcox
October 8, 1933 - September 23, 2020
Richland, Washington - Born to Pete Wilcox and Ruby Robinson on October 8, 1933 in Fort Garland, Colorado.
Charlie left us on September 23, 2020 to join his wife Charlotte.
"Chum" was the second of six children. He is survived by his sister Beth Wright and 8 of his children. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Charlotte, son Monty, his brother Bill and 3 sisters Joyce, Mayre and Nancy.
"Bud" lived in Kennewick for 69 years. He was in the Civil Air Patrol at Hanford and spent his life working construction and farming.
He is gone but will never be forgotten.
