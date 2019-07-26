Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES EDWIN FORREST "ED" ALDEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHARLES EDWIN FORREST "ED" ALDEN Charles Edwin Forrest "Ed" Alden, born 12 December 1943 in Okmulgee, OK, passed peacefully from complications of Alzheimer's Disease at his home on 23 July, 2019. Ed and parents Harry and Christenia settled in the Tri-Cities in 1952. Educated in Kenne-wick Sch- ools Ed attended WSU as an undergraduate and the Law School at UW. After passing the bar, his military service was fulfilled as a member of the Judge Advocate General Corps. He was assigned to Fort Sill and Germany. Returning with his family to the Tri-Cities after his service in Europe, Ed eventually established private practice in Kennewick. Graduating for Kennewick High School in 1962, Ed was an outstanding athlete, lettering in football, baseball and track. As captain of the football team, his rushing record stood for decades in the Mid-Columbia conference. He played briefly for WSU, making the freshman squad. Many also remember him as a gifted trumpet player. Ed served as chair of the Kennewick School Board during the 1980's and unsuccessfully ran for the Washington state Senate. His law practice served the Tri-Cities with particular dedication to the juvenile justice system. Ed was proud of his native heritage and was an enrolled member of the Muskogee (Creek) Indian Nation. He loved riding his Harley Davidson and fulfilled a life-long dream by following the Trail of Tears bike ride before failing health prevented further adventures. Arrangements will be through Muellers Funeral Home where many years ago he was the "on-call" trumpeter to play taps. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Richland Chaplaincy. Celebration of the Life on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 1 to 4 PM at the Alano Club, Kennewick. Survivors include Lisa Alden, wife; Christenia Alden-Kinne, sister, Gorham, ME; Children- Harry J. Alden & wife Angie, Richland; Carola Alden Poulos & husband Andrew, Albany, NY; step-daughter Donna Moore and husband Mike, Kennewick; Grandchildren- Destiny Christensen, Sierra Alden, Tyler Bergwin, Ami Poulos; Samantha Kinne, niece and Nathan Kinne, nephew.

