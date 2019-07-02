CHARLES EUGENE SLATER Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Today we mourn the passing on Monday June 17th 2019 of Charles Eugene Slater age 64 at his home in Pasco, WA. Charles was born on December 1st 1954 in Pasco to Mona and Clarence. Charles is survived by his four sons, Christopher, Charles, Mark, and Eric. He was a wonderful brother to his seven sisters Toni, Lawana, Donna, Connie, Karen, Debi, and Tina and a caring father to his four sons. He was a lifetime resident of Pasco,WA and a dedicated hard working lifetime employee of the railroad. Charles loved spending time with his beloved dog Rocky outdoors winning frisbee tournaments and enjoyed the game of golf. Among the other activities he enjoyed was the outdoors (fishing and camping), family reunions, and kids day. A day dedicated to letting his children chose what activities were happening that day. Funeral service was held at 1st Luthern Church in Pasco and attended by numerous family and friends.

