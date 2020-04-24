CHAZ CHARLES AUSTIN HOOPER Chaz Hooper 25 of Kennewick, Washington went home to his Lord April 17th, 2020 He was born in Richland, Washington on June 6th, 1994 Chaz grew up in the Tri Cities, attending South Ridge High School. In his presence, you couldn't help but be happy, and know that you were loved. Chaz had a nomad's heart. He loved to travel, and made new friends everywhere he went. He was generous, and protective, of the people he cared about, to a fault. He would sacrifice himself for anyone he loved. His passion was music. Chaz wrote his own lyrics, and sang them, while playing his guitar righteously! Chaz joins his Paternal Grandparents, Bonnie and Charles Hooper, His Maternal Grandfather, Avery Johnson, His Aunt Rena Hooper, and Cousins, in Heaven. He leaves behind his Mother and Step-Father Brandy and Darin Williams, His Father Alan Hooper, His Sister Whitney Hooper, His Step-brother Austin Williams, His Maternal Grandmother Nikki Johnson, His Step-Grand parents, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nephew, and many Friends... "HIS HEART WAS BRAVE, HIS MIND WAS FIERCE, AND HIS SPIRIT WAS FREE" Until we meet again... Rest Easy Big Bear
Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 24, 2020