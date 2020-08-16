CHARLES ROBERT HUNTINGTON Charles Robert "Bob" Huntington 77, of Richland, WA died on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at home in Richland, WA. He preferred to be called Bob instead of Charles. Bob was born in Seattle WA. to Robert Curtis and Jane Eleanor Huntington (both deceased) on March 20, 1943. He attended schools in Seattle until the age of 15 when he moved to California. He worked until he enlisted in the U. S. Army in 1960. Bob served his enlistment in Germany. He was a Gunner 81 MM Mortar, until he was assigned to Radio/Cryptic school in Darmstadt, Germany. Through the NATO military troops movement, he traveled throughout Europe. Bob was honorably discharged from the U. S. Army in January 1963. Bob was hired at Southern Pacific as a Brakeman after being discharged from the U. S. Army. Bob worked his way up the ranking file to become Systems Director of Labor Relations of Southern Pacific Railroad. Bob headquartered between Texas and California. His territories included the West, Midwest, and South parts of the United States. Bob traveled extensively for his job. Many railroad contracts and railroad right of way contracts are still in effect today because of his negotiations. Bob was known throughout the industry as "thee negotiator". Bob worked with the best in the railroad industry and the government. Bob felt it was a privilege because as he put it, "you only read about these men in business magazines, or hear about them on the news. I sat at the same table with the best of them and hammered out contracts". Bob was a member of the National Mediation Board until his death. Bob genuinely loved being a "railroad man". Bob retired in 1992 from Southern Pacific Railroad. Bob did not stay retired for long because he started a consulting business. Bobs' Labor Relations/Human Resources and Divorce Mediation business had him working in California, Oregon, Mexico, New Zealand, and Africa. In 1997 Bob retired for the second time and moved to Washington state. In 2007 when he moved to Richland, WA he volunteered as a Mediator for the Benton/Franklin Mediation until 2009. Bob deeply appreciated the outdoors. He enjoyed going on hunting trips to northern California and Hawaii. Bob was drawn to lakes, rivers, and the ocean. Bob loved being on the Columbia River in his pontoon boat or shoreline fishing along the river. Ranch and Home, The Sportsmen, Griggs, and Capella's were his favorite haunts. Bob loved classic cars, fast cars, trucks, and a good Texas BBQ! He loved to BBQ. Bob always said there is nothing like a good Texas BBQ with family and friends and a fun game of cards. He also loved his computer; spent many hours on it. Bob loved to listen to Elvis Presley music, and was surprisingly good at imitating the man. Bob loved, loved Christmas-that was his favorite holiday. Bob is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Hillview Ward. Bob believed, despite his faults, Jesus Christ loved him. Bob believed by the grace of God he survived the School of Hard Knocks, worked at a job he loved, raised his family, and survived a broken back. Bob was drawn to studying the gospel truths which drew him closer to his Savior in the last years of his life. He became increasing aware and felt the intimate love of his Savior. Bob also believed that he would be standing his 6' 2" height, pain free, without a cane or walker, be with his two boys, family members and the Savior beyond the Veil. Charles Robert "Bob" Huntington is survived by his wife Mili; daughters Connie Jane (Jeff), Houston, Tx. Grandchildren Aaron (Katrina), Ashley (Mac) and Austin (Sierra). Elaine Elizabeth (Gerrard) Victoria, Australia. Grand-children Isabella and Ryan. Great granddaughter Olivia Jane Fife. Brother George Roy (Jenny) and nieces and nephews, Seattle, WA. Sister-in-law Barbara Claire Diabo Huntington, Kahnawake, Quebec, Canada, and nephews. Brother-in-law Claxton (Darnell) Fernandez and sons, Woodburn, OR. Charles is preceded in death by his two infant sons Charles II and Charles III; grandparents Charles and Helen Stuart; foster parents Jess and Terry Stone; and half-brother Larry Huntington. Bob's best friend and schoolmate Bob Synsted of Cheney, WA. On a final note, as to Frank Sinatra's "I Did It My Way", Bob lived by those words all his life right to the fighting end. Rest in peace, my love. A Celebration of his Life will be at a later date.



