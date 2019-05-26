Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES IRVING COOK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHARLES IRVING COOK Charles Irving Cook passed away at home in Seattle on Dec. 12, 2018. Chuck (or Charlie, to his Navy friends) grew up in Pasco, the son of Harry Standish Cook and Myrtle Elizabeth (Weedin) Cook. He attended Pasco High, the U. S. Naval Academy (1960) and the Univ. of Rhode Island (Masters in Marine Affairs). After college, Chuck married his high school sweetheart, Sylvia Patricia (Foley) Cook, and spent over 30 years as a "ship driver." He later ran an engineering firm, a consulting company and a real estate business. He was a Big Brother, a little league coach and a doting grand-father. Chuck is survived by his daughters Sylvia and Heather (John, Evan and Anna), his brother Skip, his sisters Roxy and Helen Kay, and his partner of recent years, Patricia (Kau) Lewis. A brief interment service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, June 1st at City View Cemetery in Pasco. All are welcome.

