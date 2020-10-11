Charles Kenneth Voss (Ken)

June 6, 1930 - August 8, 2020

Marysville, Washington - Charles Kenneth "Ken" Voss passed away at the Providence Hospice Center in Everett, WA. Born to Ellen and Thomas Voss in Whitehall, MT. Ken and his sister, Mary Ellen (Pete) Peterson, spent their childhood in Montana until relocating to Oregon during WWII. His father (US Army) worked as a mechanic in the train yards and his mother (Rosie the Riveter) as a welder in the ship yards. After WWII, they moved back to the family farm in Lima, MT. Ken graduated from Whitehall High School and entered the US Air Force. He served in Intelligence Communications at Hickman AFB, Hawaii from 1950-54, beginning a lifelong friendship with fellow Airman Willie Amoroso. Post service, he worked with General Telephone Company, transferring to Kennewick. In 1956, he married Mary Therese Osterholm, at Christ the King Church raising their four children, Thomas (Lisa), Therese (Michael) Cobb, Kathleen Marks and Pauline Sprague in Richland, WA. Following with six grandchildren; James (Robin), Danielle (Chris Anderson) and Samuel, Tara (Jerry Dotson) and Chelsea (John Hardy), Jeffrey Cobb and eight great-grandchildren; Clayton and Sachiko Marks; Embry, Sawyer and Adelaide Anderson; Hunter Kase, Graham and Callum Dotson. He was also very close with his nephews, Lee (Ramona) and Lloyd (Lynn) Peterson. Ken worked for GTE during the telecommunications evolution maintaining a small home-based business repairing televisions and LE radios. In 1976, he began with Washington Public Power Supply System (Energy Northwest), developing their telecommunications at WNP-1, 2 & 4. Retiring in 1990 as Manager of Telecommunications, he was proud of attaining certification in the National Management Association (NMA) and as Chairman of the CBC Electronic Curriculum. After retirement he married Helen Oens and established a public utilities consulting firm. As owners of an RV Coach they traveled the Pacific Northwest. We treasure the polished beach agates collected while they lived in Newport, OR and our gift myrtlewood collections. On his 90th birthday, we connected family from Kentucky, Alaska and Washington via video conference to say "Happy Birthday Dad!" Per his request, no funeral services will be held. Our love, from your favorite child. We all know who that is, as he told us at the end of every telephone call.





