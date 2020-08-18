CHARLES YOUNG Charles (Charlie) Leslie Young lost his brief battle with cancer on August 10, leaving this world peacefully at the age of 79. He was grateful for the care and kindness he received at the end of his life from the doctors, nurses and staff at Crossroads Hospice. Charlie was predeceased by his father George Young, mother Kathleen Quinn and stepfather Len Stovold. He is survived by his loving wife Kathy of 57 years. Charlie was a proud father and grandfather and will be lovingly remembered by his daughters Cheryl (Neil), Laurie (John), grandson Keenan Kerswell, nephews Brian and Andy Lister and his extended family in England. His wonderful sense of humour, large heart and compassionate nature drew people to him, and he will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his church family at Inlet United Church, members of the Nothin Dragon Masters Dragon Boat Team, choir members of Choral Connections and friends at Princess Gate. Charlie was a gentle soul with a huge heart who gave back to whatever community he was part of. His students often spoke of the enthusiasm he brought to the classroom, but even more of the mentorship that he gave to them. Charlie volunteered with a number of community organizations, usually taking on leadership roles in them. He enjoyed travelling, was passionate about sports and loved singing. A service of remembrance will be held on Friday, August 28 at 2:00 P.M. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the service will be by invitation only and will be live streamed for those who wish to view it. The link is: https://www.dignitycanada.com/portcoquitlam/
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Association or the SPCA.