CHARLEY RAY BATSON Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Pasco Charley Ray Batson, 94, left this earth to join his father, mother, brothers, sisters, and daughter. He left behind his wife Carol Ann Batson to follow him later. He was an Electrician Engineer and worked all over the world. He knew allot of people and owned many businesses in the Tri- Cities. Charley served 8 years in the Navy and earned 3 purple hearts. He was a member of the Moose Club Lodge and of the Kennewick Eagles. He enjoyed playing Bingo at the Moose on Wednesday nights. Charley lived a full life. For online condolences and more information about the memorial service please visit www.HillcrestFunerals.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 21, 2020.