CHARLEY HIRAI Einan's at Sunset Charley Hirai, 97, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25 in Richland, Washington. He was the oldest and last surviving child born to Yuzo and Yoshiko Hirai. He was born on Sept. 11, 1921 in Rex- burg, Idaho. He attended school in Rex- burg, graduating in 1939 from Madison H.S. The family moved to Idaho Falls in 1941. He married Martha Fujikawa on Nov. 4, 1950 in Idaho Falls. To this union 6 children were born. Charley and family farmed in Idaho Falls, the Raft River area, Jerome, and finally settling in Mattawa, Washington where he retired and lived with his loving and devoted wife Martha. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Martha, 4 sons and a daughter; Harvey (Carol), Steve, Maureen (Ted), Rio (Janiece), and Allen; 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Charley was preceded in death by his parents, a son Edward Howard, and siblings Bob, Violet, James, Jack, Lucille, Yosh, Jerry and Mack and a granddaughter, Holly. A Celebration of Life will be held at Einan's Funeral Home in Richland, Washington on Saturday, Aug. 17th at 11 am. A viewing will be held prior to services from 9 to 10:45 am. A luncheon will be held immediately following the services. A special thank you to the staff at Assured Hospice, Richland Rehab, Tri-City Home Health and Brookdale Torbett in caring for our dad and husband. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 11, 2019