CHARLOTTE "CHAR" DUNHAM Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Charlotte "Char" Dunham passed away April 7, 2019, quietly with her family surrounding her. Char was born in Knobel, Arkansas, to Berry and Annie Doolin on September 15, 1931. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Roy; her parents and her nine siblings. She is survived by her children Gene Bradham, Cindy Rochleau (Rick), Jolene Hatke (Steve), Bruce Dunham (Carma), Mark Dunham, Krisann Campbell (Steve), and David Dunham; along with 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, a special nephew, Don Benton; and her special dog, Minnie. Char had a great work ethic. She waited tables at the Shrimp Boat in the 70s and retired from Self Service Furniture in 1998. She loved collecting almost anything (state spoons, Beenie Babies, rocks, and plates), working in the yard, crocheting, and fishing. She was the ultimate Mariner fan, and loved to ring the bell when they won! Her sense of humor and her sassy spirit will be missed. A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 1:00 at Desert Lawn Memorial Park (10th and Union Kennewick). Feel free to wear a Mariner shirt, cap, or colors, as we celebrate Char's life. Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 12, 2019