Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLOTTE "CHAR" DUNHAM. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

CHARLOTTE "CHAR" DUNHAM Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Charlotte "Char" Dunham passed away April 7, 2019, quietly with her family surrounding her. Char was born in Knobel, Arkansas, to Berry and Annie Doolin on September 15, 1931. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Roy; her parents and her nine siblings. She is survived by her children Gene Bradham, Cindy Rochleau (Rick), Jolene Hatke (Steve), Bruce Dunham (Carma), Mark Dunham, Krisann Campbell (Steve), and David Dunham; along with 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, a special nephew, Don Benton; and her special dog, Minnie. Char had a great work ethic. She waited tables at the Shrimp Boat in the 70s and retired from Self Service Furniture in 1998. She loved collecting almost anything (state spoons, Beenie Babies, rocks, and plates), working in the yard, crocheting, and fishing. She was the ultimate Mariner fan, and loved to ring the bell when they won! Her sense of humor and her sassy spirit will be missed. A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 1:00 at Desert Lawn Memorial Park (10th and Union Kennewick). Feel free to wear a Mariner shirt, cap, or colors, as we celebrate Char's life. Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral

CHARLOTTE "CHAR" DUNHAM Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Charlotte "Char" Dunham passed away April 7, 2019, quietly with her family surrounding her. Char was born in Knobel, Arkansas, to Berry and Annie Doolin on September 15, 1931. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Roy; her parents and her nine siblings. She is survived by her children Gene Bradham, Cindy Rochleau (Rick), Jolene Hatke (Steve), Bruce Dunham (Carma), Mark Dunham, Krisann Campbell (Steve), and David Dunham; along with 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, a special nephew, Don Benton; and her special dog, Minnie. Char had a great work ethic. She waited tables at the Shrimp Boat in the 70s and retired from Self Service Furniture in 1998. She loved collecting almost anything (state spoons, Beenie Babies, rocks, and plates), working in the yard, crocheting, and fishing. She was the ultimate Mariner fan, and loved to ring the bell when they won! Her sense of humor and her sassy spirit will be missed. A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 1:00 at Desert Lawn Memorial Park (10th and Union Kennewick). Feel free to wear a Mariner shirt, cap, or colors, as we celebrate Char's life. Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com Published in Tri-City Herald on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close