Chen Rose

Obituary
ROSE CHEN Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home On December 18, 2019, Rose went to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her husband, F.H. Chen and survived by her children: Tim (Terri), Nate, Mark (Kim), Lydia (Bob), Rhona, Lynda and Becky, fourteen grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at First Baptist Church of Pasco at 1105 Road 36, Pasco WA on January 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in her name to First Baptist Church of Pasco. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 17, 2020
