CHERIE RAMONA ROBERTSON MCMILLIN Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Cherie Ramona Robertson McMillin, age 83, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019 in Kennewick, Washington. She spent time with close friends and spoke with her daughter during her last hours. She was born in Glas-cow, Montana on August 19, 1935 to Edwin and Lorraine Winney. She grew up in Tacoma and Kenne-wick, Washington and graduated from Kennewick High School. Cherie obtained a Bachelor's Degree from Central Washington University, School of Education and taught elementary school in Sunnyside for several years. She was married to Donald Robertson, a high school history teacher, for 18 years and raised two children, Laurie and Sean in Lake Oswego, Oregon. While her children were young, Cherie worked part-time in various sales positions and was especially proud of selling World Book Encyclopedias. She later worked for Meier & Frank and the Office Supply Company in Portland, Oregon. Cherie moved back to the Tri-Cities at age 57 to care for her elderly mother, Lorraine and embarked on a new career as an insurance agent. Cherie enjoyed this position immensely and made many friends throughout the region during her 25 year career. She cared deeply about the health and well being of her clients and their families. Over the years she volunteered for Meals on Wheels, SMART and the Eagles Lodge. She loved live music and had the privilege of seeing Louis Armstrong, Dave Brubeck and Herb Alpert concerts during her youth. Cherie was also an excellent dancer, and was a regular at the Eagles Senior Dances and at jazz music venues in the area. One of her favorite stories was tap-dancing for soldiers at Fort Lewis when she was only five years old. She also had fond memories of trips to Mexico City, Jamaica and to visit her daughter in New York City and Paris. In 2005, she met Tom McMillin of Richland and they became close companions until his death in 2014. After Tom's passing, she carried on the tradition of organizing Veteran's Day Ceremonies at the Tri-Cities Veteran's Memorial for the next three years. She also became a regular supporter of Veteran's Organizations. Cherie was a fun, energetic and courageous woman who worked until the age of 82, and would have kept at it, if not for the onset of health issues. She was kind, loving and tireless when caring for several family members during their older years. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother David Winney, husband Tom McMillin and son, Sean Robertson. Cherie is survived by her daughter Laurie Robertson of Portland, Oregon as well as extended family and friends in Oregon, Washington and California. A special thank you to Cherie's close and supportive friends Earleyne Baze, Norm Trombley, Mike Mineer, of Kennewick and the "E Boys" Willie and Tyler Evans of Yakima. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her. Donations honoring Cherie may be made to Meals on Wheels, the Union Gospel Mission or the Benton-Franklin Humane Society.

1401 S. Union St.

Kennewick , WA 99338

