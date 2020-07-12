Cheryl Ellis

CHERYL COLELLA ELLIS PROSSER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY Following a two year battle with ovarian cancer, Cheryl Colella Ellis, 65, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born October 22, 1954 on the Fairchild Air Force Base to Raymond and Jerry Colella. She enjoyed growing up on the north side of Spokane and attending Rogers High School, where she served as that school's ASB president. After graduation, Cheryl attended college briefly. It was then she met Steve Ellis and the two married on September 14, 1974. The couple lived in Creswell, Oregon for one year, and then moved to Prosser, Washington to live, work, and raise their family. Always an energetic and supportive person, Cheryl was an avid jogger and voracious reader. She taught Sunday school, vacation Bible school, and Good News Club. She worked week days for the Prosser School District in the Developmental Pre-School Program and weekends for St. Michelle Wine Estates until she retired. Cheryl loved cooking great Italian food, entertaining friends, and watching her sons playing football, wrestling, running track, and playing soccer for Prosser High School. She enjoyed connecting with people and sharing the good news of Jesus Christ. She leaves with us lessons of true faith, love, and persistent commitment. Her greatest desire was to see all of her family, friends, and acquaintances once again in God's kingdom. She'll be there! Cheryl was preceded in death by her mother, Jerry Colella. She is survived by her father, Raymond Colella of Prosser; her husband Steve Ellis of Prosser; her brother Niko (Kim) Colella of Tacoma; her sister Gina (Wayne) Howerton of Colbert; her children, Luke (Krissy) Ellis of Pasco, Matthew (Charlotte) Ellis of Prosser, James (Tessa) Ellis of Pasco, and Melissa Ellis of Spokane; as well as seven grandchildren. Memorial gifts may be given to Lower Valley Hospice. You may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneralhome.com