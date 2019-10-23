Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHERYL LYNN (CHERI) CLIFTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHERYL LYNN (CHERI) CLIFTON November 17, 1964 - October 15, 2019 Cheryl Lynn Clifton, 55, of Mount Olive, NC, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Wayne UNC Hospital in Goldsboro, NC after an extended illness. She was more commonly known as "Cheri" or "Shuree". Surviving Cheri are her parents, Frank Thomas Clifton, Jr. and Laquita "Quita" Deaton Clifton of Malaga, Washington; two brothers, Frank T. "Tom" Clifton III and wife, Laura, and Christopher "Sean" Clifton and wife, Nancy, all of Washington state. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frank Thomas Clifton and Pat Baker Clifton, and Tom and Mildred Rawls Deaton of NC. Raised in Richland, Washington, she attended Hanford High School in the 1980s, and started her music business in the Tri-Cities known as "Cheri's Showtime Entertainment" providing music services for dances, parties, wedding receptions, lounges, and corporate events, especially "Karaoke". She was also an excellent vocalist. In the year 2000, she followed her parents to Mount Olive, NC, where she continued her business activities. She also became a fitness enthusiast and taught aerobics classes. She will be remembered as a free-spirited lady who spent her life entertaining. She enjoyed her career in the performing arts arena, locally and on the road. Cheri also had a large place in her heart for rescuing any abandoned animal. She had attended Mount Olive First Pentecostal Holiness Church and had volunteered in the playground construction process at Westbrook Park in Mount Olive in 2000. No formal services will be held at this time. Should anyone desire to make a memorial donation, the family suggests the Celebrate Recovery Ministry at Mount Olive First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 130 Ed Edmundson Road, Mount Olive NC 28365.

