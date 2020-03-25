CHARLES MAIN Charles H Main, 91, of Richland WA died Friday March 20, 2020. He was born to the late Theresa and Charles Main Sr. January 11, 1929, in Madison WI. Following graduation from Pasco High School, Charles served in the US Army from 1947-1949. He married the love of his life, Phyllis O'Hair, on March 14, 1952. He worked for Burlington Northern Railroad and retired in 1988. Charles enjoyed many hobbies including RC airplanes, motorcycles and outdoor sports he shared with his family. Family was the center of his life. Charles is survived by his wife of 68 years, Phyllis Main, and four children, Barbara Hardy (husband Jerry), Mike Main (wife Terry), John Main (wife Debi), and Joyce Holmes. There are a total of 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Charles had 4 Sisters, Margaret Kelsey (deceased), Nancy Ford, Andrea Leiby, and Iva Cain also Brother Chester Main (deceased). At Charles' request there will be no service.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 25, 2020