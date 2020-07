CHRIS CASHEN Chris Cashen born in Covina CA 1955 passed away in Utah 12/11/2019. He had cancer. Chris served in the 82nd Airborne, after which moving to Washington State becoming a Federal Police Office and Paramedic. He was a friend of Bill W. and assisted many others with their journeys. He is survived by his family, sisters, Jane Cashen, Yakima, WA and Linda Gaunt, Concord, NC.; including many cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be missed.



