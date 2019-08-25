Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHRISTA HILDA SASSER. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

CHRISTA HILDA SASSER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Our beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, sister-in-law, grandmother, friend and co-worker, Christa Hilda Sasser, age 72, long-time resident of Kennewick, Washington, passed away July 29, 2019. Christa was born April 23, 1947 to Hilda and Valentin Schaefer, innkeepers and farmers in a small village, Muel- ben, located near Heidelberg, Germany. Knowing the importance of education, she fought to attend the University of Heidelberg where she earned a law degree and met her husband, Jim, who was stationed in Heidelberg with the United Stated Army. The two met on a blind date and were soon married. Upon Jim's discharge in 1966, they relocated to Richland, Washington where Christa found herself a world away from family, friends and everything she knew. Christa was self-motivated and driven to succeed. Whether gaining a University level education in Germany, immigrating to the United States, learning a new language and culture, finding work with the Avon organization and the German Delicatessen in downtown Kennewick, or changing careers to Real Estate, Christa always persevered. It was her move into Real Estate in 1978 that put her on a career path that would become her passion and connect her to the Real Estate industry in the Tri-Cities and beyond. She began her Real Estate career with Harold Thompson Real Estate. Over the years, companies merged and she enjoyed the Gallery of Homes, Aero, Bill Snyder Real Estate and eventually, Distinctive Properties which she ultimately, purchased in 1994. She was proud to have the first Real Estate Company in the Tri-Cities with their own website. She was fiercely independent and worked to maintain Distinctive Properties as a truly "local" company having rebuffed many offers to merge with other, larger organizations. Christa worked hard for her business but, also for her industry and the Tri-Cities. She served the Tri-City Association of REALTORS holding every possible position throughout her membership tenure. She was appointed to two terms by the Governor to serve on the Washington State Real Estate Commission. Whether serving the State, her clients or her brokers, she took the responsibility and confidence people placed in her very seriously. She worked diligently to be a subject matter expert in Real Estate and began her own school within Distinctive Properties to cultivate talent for the industry in the Tri-Cities. Christa also enjoyed supporting and serving many other organizations including the Pasco Police Auxiliary, Mid-Columbia Symphony Guild, German Club, Toastmasters, Canyon Lakes Homeowners Association, and the St. Joseph's Parish Finance Board. She enjoyed traveling the world, often back to Germany to visit friends and family. She also cruised to many parts of the world and made special trips with her grandchildren, daughters and sister-in-law. ' Christa was always dedicated in everything she undertook. Her thirst for knowledge and willingness to teach and share made her special. Her honesty, loyalty and integrity made her a trusted partner. She was truly an inspiration and class act. She will be greatly missed. Christa was preceded in death by her husband, James Dale Sasser, her brother, Karl Schaefer and sister-in-law, Erika Schaefer. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Sue Sasser Jewett and Christa Sasser Wilhelm. Their families include Mary's husband, Tim and children, Matthew and Samantha of Seattle; Christa's husband, Peter, and children, Caitlin, Syd and Peter James of Kennewick; and sister-in-law, Sue Callahan and her husband, Kent of Hillsboro, Oregon. Her memorial mass will be held Wednesday, September 4th at 12:00 noon at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 520 S. Garfield Street, Kennewick, WA. There will be a Rosary beginning at 11 am. Reception following the mass in Dillon Hall. Inurnment services will be held Thursday, September 5th at 11:00 am at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, 4101 S. Union Street, Kennewick. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Joseph's Endowment at St. Joseph's Catholic Church or a . The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral

