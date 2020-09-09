Christina Dimmick
March 3, 1935 - September 1, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Christina Louise Fischer Dimmick, age 85, passed away September 1, 2020. Christina was born to Clyde F. Fischer and Alice L. DeWolf Fischer on March 3, 1935 at Roslyn, Washington.
Growing up as the younger sister of three older brothers allowed Christina to develop into a very outgoing, confident lady. Christina attended Roslyn Grade School, Cle Elum High School, and St. Joseph's Academy in Yakima.
After graduating from high school, she spent several years in the Seattle area working as drawings clerk for Boeing. At the encouragement of her parents, Christina returned to Central Washington to attend college and pursue a teaching career.
Following her graduation from Central Washington State College in 1963, she moved to Kennewick and remained until her death. She taught at Park Middle School in Kennewick where she developed a passion for teaching American History. Christina belonged to several organizations, including the Washington Education Association, Delta Kappa Gamma, and the Red Hat Society.
She married Richard Dimmick August 30, 1967. They lived life together until his passing in 2007.
She retired in 2000 after a career spanning 37 years. In retirement, Christina enjoyed reading, while continuing to cultivate her interest in American history. She also served as the family archivist and historian. She had a robust archive of family photographs, letters and other family memorabilia. Christina especially enjoyed sharing stories of the Fischer and DeWolf families. She enjoyed quilting, embroidering, local craft fairs, spending time with friends, family, and attending Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
Christina is survived by sons, Gregory (Deena) Bramme, David Pottorff, grandson Damien Bramme, step-sons Michael Dimmick, David Dimmick, step-daughter Barbara Dimmick, brother Fredrick Fischer, sisters Sandra Whitney, Priscilla (Don) Parmentier, numerous grandchildren, and great-grand children. Christina was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard Dimmick, brothers Jerome Fischer, and Phillip Fischer.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church in Pasco, Sept. 15, 2020 at 11a.m. Viewing will be from 9a.m. to 10a.m. Interment will be at the Roslyn Cemetery at 3p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Christina's name to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Selah, St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Kennewick, or the American Cancer Society
.