CHRISTINA 'TINA' LOUISE (LONGAKER) MORRIS Einan's at Sunset Christina 'Tina' Louise (Longaker) Morris, of Kennewick, Washington, went to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior on April 22, 2019 at the age of 72. She was born on March 9, 1947 in Richland, Washington, to Marjorie and Lyle Long-aker. She graduated from Kenne-- wick High School in 1965 and spent most of her life in Kenne-wick, other than 10 years when the family relocated to Illinois. However, her heart remained in the Tri Cities where the family eventually moved back in 1985. She was a deeply loyal wife, protective mother, and loving grandmother, and she was also the longtime caregiver to her sister, Cindy. Christina married the luckiest man in the world, Jimmie D. Morris, Sr., on July 17, 1964. She was preceded in death by her son, Jimmie D. Morris, Jr., mother, Marjorie Longaker, and father, Lyle Longaker. Christina is survived by her husband, Jimmie D. Morris, Sr.; son, Brian L. Morris (Crescence); daughters, Candice L. Morris and Catrina L. Wilson (Ryan); brother, Mike Longaker (Tanya); sisters, Carol Parks and Cindy Longaker; grandchildren, Skyler Morris (Jordyn), Christian Morris, Chase Morris, Arianna Morris, Shea Morris, Sean Morris (Meranda), Shannen Morris, Cassidy Wilson, Nicole Murphy, Natalie Wilson, Kira Wilson, Travis Brown, Tricia Brown, Tana Brown, Trystin Brown, Terran Brown, and Tanner Brown; great-grandchildren, Jacianna Franklin, Rylee Grigg-Smith, Deakon Farrell, Arthur Morris, Kylee Brown, Kadince Trumble, and Talen Trumble; aunt, Shiela Hibbard. Christina enjoyed gardening, camping, spending time with family, playing games, attending church and studying the bible. She was a member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church and attended Bible Study Fellowship. Friends and family are welcome to attend the viewing on Saturday, May 11th at 10:00 a.m. at Einan's Funeral Home, 915 By-Pass Highway, Richland, WA. Following, there will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Garden, 915 By-Pass Highway, Richland, WA and then a Memorial service at 1:00 p.m. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 640 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, WA. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

