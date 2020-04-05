Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Dell Sircin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHRISTINE DELL SIRCIN August,11 1958 March 16, 2020 Christine Dell Sircin, 61 passed away unexpectedly on March 16, 2020 at her home in Estacada, Oregon. Christine was born August 11, 1958 in Baker City, Oregon to Claude and Laurie Culver. Christine's early childhood years were spent traveling around the country following her father's work in the construction industry. The family settled in the Pasco, Washington area where Christine attended grade school and junior high school. She graduated from Pasco High School in 1976. After High School, Chris continued her education at Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Washington. Chris met the love of her life Bill Sircin and they were married June 10, 1978. Together Chris and Bill had three sons: Joe, Matt and Nick. Chris was a voracious reader. She was always looking for a new book to read. All visitors were welcome in her home with a huge smile and a warm hug. Chris loved visits to the ocean, even if she could only go for a short-day trip. Chris loved to cook for her family and friends whenever she could. Most important to Chris was her family and friends, especially Melinda McLenegan and Greg and Karen Roe. Christine is survived by her parents, Claude and Laurie Culver of Rochester, WA, her partner of 18 years Paul Jones of Estacada, Oregon, her sons Joe (Tonia), Matt, and Nick (Sanova). Christine is also survived by her three siblings: Susan (Joe) McCoy, Wayne (Kathy) Culver, and Michael (Ardis) Culver. Chris loved her one granddaughter, five grandsons, and many beloved nieces and nephews who she loved unconditionally. Christine was preceded in death by sister Amy Hoffarth and her husband Bill Sircin. A celebration of life will be planned for family and friends later this summer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in Christine's name to the .

