CHRISTOPHER (CHRIS) GROSS Christopher (Chris) Gross, 58, passed away June 11, 2019. Chris was born to Dan & Dorothy Gross on March 19, 1961 in Kennewick, WA. Chris started his career in auto glass in late 1980's and retired from Safelite in 2019. Chris loved all things outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping (#7) from the time he was very young. The time he spent in the mountains with his sons and brothers were times that all treasured. Chris is survived by his sons Ben and Nick, grandson Ryder, brothers Mark and Mike, sisters Julie and Annie, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother John. A celebration of life for friends and family will be held at the Moose Lodge #482, 2617 W Sylvester, Pasco, WA at 1 PM Saturday June 22.
Published in Tri-City Herald on June 19, 2019