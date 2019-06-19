Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHRISTOPHER (CHRIS) GROSS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHRISTOPHER (CHRIS) GROSS Christopher (Chris) Gross, 58, passed away June 11, 2019. Chris was born to Dan & Dorothy Gross on March 19, 1961 in Kennewick, WA. Chris started his career in auto glass in late 1980's and retired from Safelite in 2019. Chris loved all things outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping (#7) from the time he was very young. The time he spent in the mountains with his sons and brothers were times that all treasured. Chris is survived by his sons Ben and Nick, grandson Ryder, brothers Mark and Mike, sisters Julie and Annie, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother John. A celebration of life for friends and family will be held at the Moose Lodge #482, 2617 W Sylvester, Pasco, WA at 1 PM Saturday June 22.

CHRISTOPHER (CHRIS) GROSS Christopher (Chris) Gross, 58, passed away June 11, 2019. Chris was born to Dan & Dorothy Gross on March 19, 1961 in Kennewick, WA. Chris started his career in auto glass in late 1980's and retired from Safelite in 2019. Chris loved all things outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping (#7) from the time he was very young. The time he spent in the mountains with his sons and brothers were times that all treasured. Chris is survived by his sons Ben and Nick, grandson Ryder, brothers Mark and Mike, sisters Julie and Annie, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother John. A celebration of life for friends and family will be held at the Moose Lodge #482, 2617 W Sylvester, Pasco, WA at 1 PM Saturday June 22. Published in Tri-City Herald on June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close