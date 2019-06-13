Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Moody. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHRISTOPHER NATHANIEL MOODY Christopher "Critter" Nathaniel Moody was born to Michael & Patricia Moody at home surrounded by family on July 8, 1989 & peacefully died the same way on June 7, 2019. He enjoyed spending time with his big family, especially on outdoor adventures including fishing, hunting, hiking & exploring. He is survived by his parents, Michael & Patricia Moody; sisters Megan Pitkin, Amy Ferrell, Mary Beth Moody, Hannah Moody; brothers Matthew, Paul, Michael, Lucas & Jacob Moody; maternal grandparents Mel & Esther Canfield; aunts & uncles Greg & Kat Moody, Jim & Charlotte Carlson, Randy & Alison Meyn, Eric & Teresa Meyn, Dave & Ann Disney; numerous cousins & extended family. "Moody" built a tribe of loving friends that explored the world together & wrote so many stories in chapters that awed us all. We will miss him terribly, but are honored to have known him and been loved by him. The viewing will be held at 11:00 am, rosary at 12:00 pm, and funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, at St. Joseph Parish. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

CHRISTOPHER NATHANIEL MOODY Christopher "Critter" Nathaniel Moody was born to Michael & Patricia Moody at home surrounded by family on July 8, 1989 & peacefully died the same way on June 7, 2019. He enjoyed spending time with his big family, especially on outdoor adventures including fishing, hunting, hiking & exploring. He is survived by his parents, Michael & Patricia Moody; sisters Megan Pitkin, Amy Ferrell, Mary Beth Moody, Hannah Moody; brothers Matthew, Paul, Michael, Lucas & Jacob Moody; maternal grandparents Mel & Esther Canfield; aunts & uncles Greg & Kat Moody, Jim & Charlotte Carlson, Randy & Alison Meyn, Eric & Teresa Meyn, Dave & Ann Disney; numerous cousins & extended family. "Moody" built a tribe of loving friends that explored the world together & wrote so many stories in chapters that awed us all. We will miss him terribly, but are honored to have known him and been loved by him. The viewing will be held at 11:00 am, rosary at 12:00 pm, and funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, at St. Joseph Parish. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneralhomes.com Published in Tri-City Herald on June 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close