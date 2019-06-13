CHRISTOPHER NATHANIEL MOODY Christopher "Critter" Nathaniel Moody was born to Michael & Patricia Moody at home surrounded by family on July 8, 1989 & peacefully died the same way on June 7, 2019. He enjoyed spending time with his big family, especially on outdoor adventures including fishing, hunting, hiking & exploring. He is survived by his parents, Michael & Patricia Moody; sisters Megan Pitkin, Amy Ferrell, Mary Beth Moody, Hannah Moody; brothers Matthew, Paul, Michael, Lucas & Jacob Moody; maternal grandparents Mel & Esther Canfield; aunts & uncles Greg & Kat Moody, Jim & Charlotte Carlson, Randy & Alison Meyn, Eric & Teresa Meyn, Dave & Ann Disney; numerous cousins & extended family. "Moody" built a tribe of loving friends that explored the world together & wrote so many stories in chapters that awed us all. We will miss him terribly, but are honored to have known him and been loved by him. The viewing will be held at 11:00 am, rosary at 12:00 pm, and funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, at St. Joseph Parish. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on June 13, 2019