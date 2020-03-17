Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Schuler. View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Send Flowers Obituary

CHRISTOPHER SCHULER Einan's at Sunset Christopher Jason Schuler Jr., 34, of Pasco, WA passed away March 8th surrounded by family. Christopher was born on April 1, 1985 in Kennewick to Chris and Kelly. He was always a very loving and caring child and an amazing big brother. He loved his siblings and his Grandma Val. He has always had a love of music and his favorite song as a child was "Can't Touch This." Growing up, he loved sports; he was always playing football and baseball. He loves his Seahawks. Christopher was so funny and goofy, his smile and laugh were infectious. He loved cars and learned to work on them with his dad. He also learned how to box from his dad and then taught his brothers. Then he fought everyone. As a young adult, Christopher had two wonderful sons. He was an amazing and devoted father. He enjoyed coaching their sports teams and spending time outdoors with them. He loved to camp, fish, cook and drag race. Spending time with his family and seeing them all together made him the most happy. He quickly learned a new trade when he began working for Rich's Concrete Plus and was very excited about working towards owning the company. He is survived by his grandparents Miron and Dottie Lassiter, Dave and Julie Burrill; parents Kelly and Steve Riggins (mother and stepfather), Chris Sr. and Jessica Schuler (father and stepmother), Dione Schuler (stepmother); children Cody and Jason Schuler; siblings Joanna Hawkins, Jeremy, Ashley, Jared, Britney, Brandon, Jasmine and Makayla Schuler; 16 nieces and nephews; and many other family members. He is preceded in death by brother, Jason, grandma and grandpa Rager, grandma Val Fisher, sister, Kirsten, grandma Gladys Schuler and grandma and grandpa Lassiter. The funeral will be held on March 21st at Events at Sunset at 1:00 pm, followed by his Graveside Service at Sunset Gardens, both located at 915 ByPass Hwy in Richland. There will be a celebration of life following that at 5:00 pm at 501 Cottonwood Drive, Richland. There will also be a spaghetti feed fundraiser on March 22nd at the Palm Bar and Grill in Benton City from 1:00-4:00 pm. All proceeds go to Christopher's funeral costs. Christopher was loved by so many. He touched the lives of everyone he met, in one way or another. He was an amazing man and one of the strongest people everyone knew. He will be truly missed. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

