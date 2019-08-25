Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM MACLEAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM MACLEAN Prosser Funeral Home Christopher William MacLean, age 78, entered into rest on June 14, 2019 at his home in Richland, Washington. He was born on July 25, 1940 in Beauly, Scotland, United Kingdom. He was with the English Royal Air Force for nine years and a heavy equipment operator in Saudi Arabia for fifteen years. After coming to the U.S., Chris made his home in Cle Elum for twenty years and did snow removal work on Snoqualmie Pass for ten years. In 1982, Christopher and Ruby Eleanor Shannon Judkins were married in Vancouver, BC, Canada. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge. Christopher is survived by his daughter, Monique M. MacLean of Watton, England, UK; stepdaughters, Sandra C. Crow (Dan) of West Richland, Susan I. Hutton (Tom Gougeon) of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Darlene R. Harris (Mike) of Kennewick, WA; stepsons, Robert S. Cox (Vickie), Rodney S. Cox (Victoria) and David T. Cox (Debbie Voorhies), all of Benton City and Timothy D. Cox of Cle Elum. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Eleanor MacLean who passed away on March 19, 2017. His final resting place is with his wife in the Prosser Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tri-Cities Cancer Center (509) 783-9894, 7350 West Deschutes Ave., Building A/Kennewick, WA 99336. You may leave a message for the family at www.prosserfuneral

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.