Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHU-HUEI (SUE) LAI. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHU-HUEI (SUE) LAI Chu-Huei (Sue) Lai, 77, of Richland, WA passed away peacefully on January 19th, 2020. Chu-Huei, a devoted wife and mother, the only child of Tsu-Harn Chen and Yueh-Ju Wang was born September 8th, 1942 in Chiayi, Taiwan. After meeting her future husband, the late Wen-Yang Lai, in Taiwan; they moved to the US where they married and she completed her masters degree in horticulture at Purdue University. They then relocated to Dayton, WA where they began a family, ultimately settling in Richland in 1990. Chu was steadfastly committed to friends and family and dedicated her life to providing the best for her family. She enjoyed music and conversation, and loved to dance. She will be dearly missed and remembered. Chu is survived by her children: daughter Vivien and son Victor, both in Seattle, WA. A memorial service will be held at the Tri-Cities Chinese Alliance Church in Richland, WA on Saturday February 1st at 10:30AM.

CHU-HUEI (SUE) LAI Chu-Huei (Sue) Lai, 77, of Richland, WA passed away peacefully on January 19th, 2020. Chu-Huei, a devoted wife and mother, the only child of Tsu-Harn Chen and Yueh-Ju Wang was born September 8th, 1942 in Chiayi, Taiwan. After meeting her future husband, the late Wen-Yang Lai, in Taiwan; they moved to the US where they married and she completed her masters degree in horticulture at Purdue University. They then relocated to Dayton, WA where they began a family, ultimately settling in Richland in 1990. Chu was steadfastly committed to friends and family and dedicated her life to providing the best for her family. She enjoyed music and conversation, and loved to dance. She will be dearly missed and remembered. Chu is survived by her children: daughter Vivien and son Victor, both in Seattle, WA. A memorial service will be held at the Tri-Cities Chinese Alliance Church in Richland, WA on Saturday February 1st at 10:30AM. Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close