CHU-HUEI (SUE) LAI Chu-Huei (Sue) Lai, 77, of Richland, WA passed away peacefully on January 19th, 2020. Chu-Huei, a devoted wife and mother, the only child of Tsu-Harn Chen and Yueh-Ju Wang was born September 8th, 1942 in Chiayi, Taiwan. After meeting her future husband, the late Wen-Yang Lai, in Taiwan; they moved to the US where they married and she completed her masters degree in horticulture at Purdue University. They then relocated to Dayton, WA where they began a family, ultimately settling in Richland in 1990. Chu was steadfastly committed to friends and family and dedicated her life to providing the best for her family. She enjoyed music and conversation, and loved to dance. She will be dearly missed and remembered. Chu is survived by her children: daughter Vivien and son Victor, both in Seattle, WA. A memorial service will be held at the Tri-Cities Chinese Alliance Church in Richland, WA on Saturday February 1st at 10:30AM.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 30, 2020