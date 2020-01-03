Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLARENCE T. PARKER. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

CLARENCE T. PARKER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Clarence T. Parker passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019 at the age of 77 after battling cancer for 18 years. He was born February 2, 1942 in Tacoma, Washington to Allen Ray and Gladys Parker, he moved to Kenne- wick shortly after. He lived in Kenne- wick for 75 years growing up on Avenue "C". On April 13th, 1961 he married Patricia Bolton in Pasco, Washington and they had 3 beautiful children. He was a Professional Dry Wall Contractor, owning his own business, Parker's Drywall & Construction, for 25 years. He loved remodeling homes, hotels, new construction and helping others with projects. He loved buying and selling old cars, gambling, honky-tonk country music, pork chops (bud light), his cowboy boots and hats. He especially loved giving his grandchildren and other children rides in his old cars. He is survived by his daughters Cindy Brown (Randy Pfliger) and Dawn (John) Senger. Grand- children Clifford Brown, Tyler Parker (Heather), Tysen Stanley (Allyson), Cami Pfliger, Jude Senger, Kimberly Parker Cooksey, Alicia Parker Kennedy, Phillip and Rachell Brown. Great grandchildren Lilly Parker, Nixon and Karsyn Stanley, Dani Brown, Hailey Salyer, Mariyah Parker and Reagan Butler. He is also survived by his sister, Lettie Greer and brother, Jesse Parker (Starr), his dear friend and partner of 30 years Helen Hofer, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and close personal friends, Kenny, Gary, Bobby and Herbie. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Emery, Richard and Robert, sister Francis Marie, son Kevin Parker and ex-wife Patricia Parker. His family loved him very much and he will be GREATLY missed. Services will be held on Sunday January 5th, 2020 at 11:30 am at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St Kennewick Washington. Followed by a Graveside service at Desert Lawn Memorial Park and then reception in their hospitality room. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his name to Chaplaincy Hospice Care 2108 W Entiat, Kennewick WA 99336. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

CLARENCE T. PARKER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Clarence T. Parker passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019 at the age of 77 after battling cancer for 18 years. He was born February 2, 1942 in Tacoma, Washington to Allen Ray and Gladys Parker, he moved to Kenne- wick shortly after. He lived in Kenne- wick for 75 years growing up on Avenue "C". On April 13th, 1961 he married Patricia Bolton in Pasco, Washington and they had 3 beautiful children. He was a Professional Dry Wall Contractor, owning his own business, Parker's Drywall & Construction, for 25 years. He loved remodeling homes, hotels, new construction and helping others with projects. He loved buying and selling old cars, gambling, honky-tonk country music, pork chops (bud light), his cowboy boots and hats. He especially loved giving his grandchildren and other children rides in his old cars. He is survived by his daughters Cindy Brown (Randy Pfliger) and Dawn (John) Senger. Grand- children Clifford Brown, Tyler Parker (Heather), Tysen Stanley (Allyson), Cami Pfliger, Jude Senger, Kimberly Parker Cooksey, Alicia Parker Kennedy, Phillip and Rachell Brown. Great grandchildren Lilly Parker, Nixon and Karsyn Stanley, Dani Brown, Hailey Salyer, Mariyah Parker and Reagan Butler. He is also survived by his sister, Lettie Greer and brother, Jesse Parker (Starr), his dear friend and partner of 30 years Helen Hofer, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and close personal friends, Kenny, Gary, Bobby and Herbie. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Emery, Richard and Robert, sister Francis Marie, son Kevin Parker and ex-wife Patricia Parker. His family loved him very much and he will be GREATLY missed. Services will be held on Sunday January 5th, 2020 at 11:30 am at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St Kennewick Washington. Followed by a Graveside service at Desert Lawn Memorial Park and then reception in their hospitality room. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his name to Chaplaincy Hospice Care 2108 W Entiat, Kennewick WA 99336. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close