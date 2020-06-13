Clarice Fern Glenn went to be with her Heavenly Father on June 8, 2020.

She was born in Afton, OK to Oliver and AdaBell Ager March 9, 1915.

Clarice grew up on a farm, 6½ miles east of Vinita, Oklahoma. She

attended Wayside School through the 8 th grade often riding her pony to

classes. During this time, her mother drove her 20 miles for piano lessons

in the country. She graduated from Vinita High School in 1933. She

continued her education in Marysville, Missouri at the Northwest University

and graduated at Tahlequah Oklahoma, where she received her B.S.

degree.

Clarice's first two years of teaching was in a country school called Prairie

Chapel, where she had 5 th grade through 8 th grade classes. She later

became a primary teacher at Riverside School in Vinita and later became

the principal of that school. From 1949 to 1952 she taught 2 nd and 3 rd

grades in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Clarice came to Richland in 1953, teaching 3 rd

grade at Jefferson & Spaulding and 5 th grade at Sacajawea and Lewis &

Clark. She retired from teaching in 1978.

She was a member of the Benton Franklin School Retirees Association.

She was a volunteer for the food bank, Red Cross, and cancer drive. She

helped with Boy Scouts and Blue Birds. Her life of service continued after

she retired from teaching.

Clarice was baptized in Vinita, Oklahoma in 1946 at the First Baptist

Church. From that time on she has lived close to Jesus. She was a

member of the Richland Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School

for several years and assisted with Bible School. Her church was an

amazing support system and contributed to her longevity. She sang in the

Senior choir and took advantage of Senior outings there as well.

On June 18 th , 1954 she married Bruce Glenn. She enjoyed the beauty of

the outdoors; enjoyed fishing with her husband; square dancing; sewing,

gardening and crafts. Bruce and Clarice traveled to Europe twice; to Egypt

and The Holy Land; Hawaii; Australia and New Zealand and spent 15 years

as snowbirds in Mesa, Arizona where they enjoyed square dancing,

swimming, and sunshine. They also saw much of the United States by

motorhome.



Her later years were spent in Richland and the last three years at

Brookdale, Richland. She loved people and was enjoying her new friends

there.

Clarice is survived by her son Bruce Jr. and his wife Kim; her daughter

Dawn Marie and her husband Bob; three grandchildren Chris Glenn

(Adelina), Heather Souriyavongsa (Sommok), and Brandon Glenn; and five

greatgrandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Bruce; her

mother and father; four brothers, and one sister.

Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Richland, Washington. A

memorial service will be held at a place and date to be announced when

the current health situation allows.

