Clark Gary Krueger

June 3, 1939 - April 10, 2020

Sedro Wooley, Washington - Gary was born in Aberdeen, South Dakota on June 3, 1939. He passed away from complications of CO-PD April 10, 2020 in Sedro Wooley, WA.

Gary's parents were Butch and Bonnie Krueger, he was their first born son. He graduated from High School in 1957, the joined the Army in 1958. He was stationed at Camp Hanford in the Nike Missile Battery. He achieved the rank of Sergeant and was honorably discharged when Camp Hanford closed. Gary enjoyed his time in the Army and made several good friends while stationed there. Ed Hoey became his lifetime friend and when they were discharged from the service they continued their long friendship. When Gary married Kathyryne Flora in 1961 and Ed married her sister Carolyn Flora the friendship flourished.

Gary went to work for Kaiser Engineers during the construction on the N area. He was offered and accepted a job with Kaiser in Oakland, California and then to Upland, California. He and his family, wife Kathy and children Kristen, Craig & Paul returned to the Tri-Cities in 1965. He then worked at Hanford in Operations at the 300 and 200 Areas. Gary went into Procurement as a Buyer he was promoted to Manager for Material Support In Maintenance. He retired early in 1989.

Gary had many hobbies and interests. He lived the outdoors, fishing, hunting, softball, collecting arrowheads, coins, stamps, and Indian Arts. His boys played baseball and were also on the Richland Bombers football team, he never missed a game. Gary also enjoyed gardening and grew wonderful vegetables including including Cabbage from which he made delicious Sauerkraut. Gary was also know for his dry sense of humor and his delivery was impeccable.

When Gary's health started to fail he moved to Sedro Wooley, Wa to be closer to his Grandson Nathan Haney and his family. He enjoyed living in this beautiful land and enjoyed the three great granddaughters.

Survivors include his former wife Kathy Krueger, children Kristen Krueger, Craig Krueger and wife Rochelle, and Paul Krueger. Grandchildren Nathan Haney and wife Aline, Darien Krueger, Alexa Krueger, Alexa Krueger, Shiloh Krueger. He has six Great Grandchildren. Brothers Gregg Krueger and Gene Krueger and sisters Roylene Schwab, Diane Andersen, Linda Moore, and LeeAnn Pinkman.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents Alvin and Bonita Krueger and Grandson Jordan Jones. There will be a memorial service in Aberdeen, South Dakota once it is safe to travel again.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store